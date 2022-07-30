TIPTON - The life of James Shipley, an original World War II Tuskegee Airman, was honored at Tipton First Baptist Church on Saturday.
Shipley passed away on Thursday, July 21 at the age of 99.
Shipley was a crew chief in World War II and a part of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American military pilots (fighter and bomber) who fought in World War II.
In a 2018 interview with Shipley about removing segregation in the military, Shipley showed this pride in a very humble way.
"I'm proud that I was a part of that, changing the military," Shipley said.
"They said we couldn't fly," Shipley said. "They said we didn't have brains enough to do these things, we had to prove to the world that we could."
Morcie Whitley, retired E-9 Chief of the Air Force and daughter of Tuskegee Airman Morris Whitley, who passed away in 2008, showed high praise for Shipley.
"He would never brag, he wasn't ashamed, he was very humble and served his community." Whitley said.
In addition, Whitley said he was a great role model.
"We all need mentors and someone to follow behind, and Tuskegee airman Shipley is a great guy for us to do that," Whitley said. "We want the memory and the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Staff Sergeant Shipley to live on."
The road leading up to the service was lined with American flags for over two miles. The flags were placed by a group called "The Flagman's Mission Continues."
Another way Shipley's legacy was honored was by the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF). USTF presented Shipley medals to all of the veterans who attended the service.
There is also a Sergeant Shipley trophy that is given out to honored military men at the USTF Adopt a Warrior Banquet. Shipley was able to present this trophy for the first time two years ago. Last year, he presented his own medal of valor to a crew chief from the 509th bomb wing.
Susan Haines, National Executive Director of USTF, reflected on Shipley's legacy as well.
"He and his crew served our country very nobly in a time when African American in the service were probably not recognized for all of the valor that he produced," Haines said.
Haines says that the impact of Shipley's death is far-reaching.
"When you have someone like that serve the community and leave, no one can fill their shoes," Haines said. "He may have been a small humble man, but he left a big pair of shoes that no one can fill."
Shipley's time in the service and his contribution to his community left an impact that has paved the way for many others.
"If it hadn't been for the Tuskegee Airmen going through all the things they went through in WWII, we wouldn't be here today," Whitley said.
Whitley says Shipley was a part of a very historical legacy.
"The Tuskegee Airmen paved a way for minorities to be in the military, they were there to do a job, and a job they did," Whitley said.