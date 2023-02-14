COLUMBIA — The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) Board of Trustees has elected recently retired U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt as president of the State Historical Society for a three-year term.
The former senior U.S. Senator from Missouri has served as a trustee of the Society since 2005. Blunt’s term as president follows that of Virginia Laas, a professor emerita of history at Missouri Southern State University. Laas will continue to serve as a trustee of the Society.
Blunt begins his presidency as the SHSMO celebrates the 125th anniversary of its founding by the Missouri Press Association in 1898 and its establishment as a trustee of the state a year later.
The SHSMO collects, preserves, and shares materials related to all aspects and periods of Missouri history. It has research centers in Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla, St. Louis, and Springfield.
Blunt spoke of his long-time working relationship with Gary Kremer, executive director of the SHSMO. While Blunt served as Secretary of State, he appointed Kremer as state archivist.
“I look forward to working with Gary and the rest of the great staff at the Society," Blunt said. "I also appreciate the leadership of Virginia Laas, who helped guide the State Historical Society through the challenges of COVID soon after we opened a new headquarters facility on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.”