A former Wardsville pastor committed financial misconduct when he made an unauthorized transfer of about $300,000 into personal accounts, according to a news release from the Diocese of Jefferson City.
Father Ignazio Medina was found guilty of “abuse of ecclesiastical power” while he was pastor of St. Stanislaus Parish, by a tribunal of three out-of-state priests.
Further investigation found an additional $20,000 in unexplained cash withdrawals during his tenure.
According to the release, Medina has returned the money in full and will owe an additional $26,000 to reimburse the diocese for legal expenses.
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, the church alerted the FBI after finding Medina wrote a check to himself for $200,000 and another to his sibling for $100,000. KOMU 8 has reached out to the FBI for any updates in their investigation.