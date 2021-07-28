COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday, but instead will serve a two-year probation for harassment.
Online records show Brooks Travis's pleaded guilty. His incarceration was suspended, and instead he will serve probation with conditions.
Travis was arrested and charged in February 2020 after allegations of sexual abuse.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, court documents in the case say the abuse happened while Travis and the victim were driving in Columbia. The victim told police she picked up Travis and another person to give them a ride to a restaurant. She said Travis made sexual comments and tried to grab her breasts. She told Travis to stop and kept swatting his hands away. The victim said Travis appeared to be drunk at the time.
The court documents also stated she threatened to pull the car over and make the two walk. She told police Travis said he wouldn't get out, and he started to be aggressive. The victim changed subjects, telling police she "was scared and believed it would escalate to a rape."
The victim then called someone to report what happened, saying she was worried Travis would try to do this to another woman. She then called her mother and the police.
Travis was the assistant wrestling coach at Tolton High School. He was dismissed after the allegations. He also owns and works at Lordex Spine Center of Columbia. According to the business' page, Travis opened it in 2000.