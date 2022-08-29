COLUMBIA – Norman Brown spent 31 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Brown saw first hand the conditions of Missouri prisons that led many people feeling hopeless.
“It creates hopelessness which creatives anger and I am telling you it creates anger because I just saw it for 31 years of what hopelessness does to a person,” Brown said.
Brown is determined to find a solution for prisoners' hopelessness.
"We try to find things to hold on to and to look forward to, we should not have to worry about the conditions we live in," Brown said.
Multiple prison reform organizations met via video call on Monday night to discuss current prison conditions within Missouri Department of Corrections. Brown attended the meeting in hopes to share his story.
“I have seen a lot of it and I am here to tell my truths,” Brown said.
The founder of the Missouri Justice Coalition, Michelle Smith, communicates regularly with people who are currently incarcerated. Smith said Missouri prisons are lacking basic necessities such as toothpaste, deodorant and ice machines.
"There is just a lot of the violence that's going on with the way people incarcerated people are being treated, it's just so much horror" Smith said. "We just want things to be better for the people who are incarcerated."
Advocates talked about issues such as violence between staff and inmates, drug issues, lack of funding and medical care. Smith says the first step in prison reform is better treatment of incarcerated people.
“You treat human beings humanely, and you give humane treatment back. and a lot of times it's not like that. so even like those sorts of things will help alleviate some of the issues,” Smith said.
Rehabilitation is also an important part of the process.
"We are really just here for the people who are incarcerated and giving them humane treatment so they can be rehabilitated because it's over 80% of them will be returning to our communities," Smith said.
Going forward, Smith suggests that in order to solve these issues, advocate groups need to work together with state legislators and the Department of Corrections.
"I would love to have sit down meetings with directors, other wardens or the other administration in DOC and have them actually respect organizers advocates, as people who are not starting trouble, but actually wanting better in the prisons," Smith said. "If we can create those types relationships that will go a long way to starting these changes for the better."
Smith hopes to have another town hall meeting in the near future in order to inform the public about the current prison system and work toward changes within the prison system.