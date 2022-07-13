SPRINGFIELD - A U.S. Army Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood was indicted by a federal grand jury for sexual exploitation of two minors and for receiving child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced in a press release Wednesday.
The department said Robert Chad Walkup, 38, of Saint Robert, was charged for three counts.
The release said the federal indictment alleges Walkup used one minor to produce child pornography from May 2020 through May 2021, and another minor to produce child pornography from May 2020 through December 2020.
The department also said the indictment charges him with one count of receiving child pornography from May 2020 through May 2021.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Leonard Wood Office.