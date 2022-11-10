Fort Leonard Wood leaders dedicate complex to former Congressman Ike Skelton

FORT LEONARD WOOD - Fort Leonard Wood announced Thursday it renamed the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence complex after a former Missouri Congressman.
The complex was renamed “The Honorable Ike Skelton Campus” after former Congressman Ike Skelton.
Ike Skelton was originally from Lexington, and represented his state's 4th Congressional District, which includes Fort Leonard Wood, from 1977 to 2011.
Senior leaders at Fort Leonard Wood named the complex after Skelton, who "was instrumental in shaping much of Fort Leonard Wood’s present-day training missions."
A dedication wall was also revealed during the ceremony to highlight Skelton’s efforts in the consolidation of the Army Engineer School.
The citation on the dedication says Skelton was a major part of the passage of the Goldwater-Nichols Department of Defense Reorganization Act of 1986.
The act attempted to improve communication between the services and help fix problems caused by inter-service rivalries.
The main sign for the facility was also revealed during the ceremony.
Maj. Gen. James Bonner said this dedication is "a worthy tribute."
"Truly, we cannot walk a block without seeing his work, his impact, his lasting impression." Maj. Gen Bonner said.
Keith Pritchard, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, said Skelton is his hero, and his impact is still evident across the country.