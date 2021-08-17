FORT LEONARD WOOD - The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders are looking for Specialist Joshua J. Morrison, a missing soldier.
Specialist Morrison’s was last seen near Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri.
Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river.
If you have seen Specialist Morrison, please contact law enforcement officials at 573-596-6141.