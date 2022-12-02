COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits.
The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum Boulevard project. This includes improvements to Forum between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue.
This project is part of voter-approved projects from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Extension ballot initiative from August 2015. The total budget for this project is $12.7 million.
Surveying activities will take place within the approximate limits shown on the attached map:
The limits include areas of the roadway where the improvements will take place, as well as where Forum approaches Stadium Boulevard, where a study will be conducted on potential roadway upgrades in the future.
Surveying is expected to be periodically for up to three months. Residents could see survey technicians wearing high-visibility clothing working in the areas indicated, as well as Engineering Surveys & Services and Columbia Public Works vehicles and equipment. There will also be occasions where drones will be used to collect aerial data.
As the exact nature of the improvements to the Forum Boulevard corridor become more clearly defined, an interested parties meeting will be scheduled sometime in 2023, the city said.
The construction of improvements is scheduled to begin in summer 2025.