COLUMBIA - A handful of Vietnam War veterans and their families gathered in downtown Columbia for what some called a long overdue 'welcome home.'
The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation, a local veterans group, hosted an event to honor Vietnam War veterans. It was part of national celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of U.S. involvement in the war.
The foundation gave veterans a medal and a certificate commemorating their service, and a pin for veterans families.
"It was important to me to see that we carry on the legacy of our fathers," said Foundation Executive Director Susan Haines.
Haines said her family has a deep commitment to the military. She said her father was a World War II veteran, her daughter joined the military and her late-husband fought in Vietnam
"I didn't have a chance to thank him in a ceremony like this," Haines said of her husband. "But I wanted to thank the rest of the families."
That includes Callaway County residents Stanley and Rita Adams. Stanley said he served as an Army infantryman in Vietnam after being drafted for one year. Public opinion had started to turn against the war by the time he returned home in 1968.
46% of respondents to a Feb. 1968 Pew Research poll responded yes to the question, 'did the U.S. make a mistake sending troops to Vietnam?'
In Jan. 1973, two months before the end of the war, that number rose to 60%.
Stanley said it was "disheartening" to return home to protests and public opposition to the war.
"Everybody thought when we came back we were killers," Adams said. "It was like, you know, everybody was afraid of us,"
In addition to negative public opinion, Adams said it was difficult for Vietnam veterans to deal with the trauma of war. Many veterans turned to drugs and alcohol to cope, he said, deepening their feeling of isolation.
According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there was an average of 16.8 veteran suicides every day in 2020. The overall number of veteran suicides decreased by 343 from 2019 to 2020.
"We saw so much stuff over there that you don't forget it," Adams said.
Haines said she hopes the 'welcome home' event will ensure that Adams service isn't forgotten.
"We still support them, we still thank them for their service," Haines said.