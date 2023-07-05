COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is searching for an additional four suspects wanted in connection to a June 26 deadly shooting on Dove Drive.
Police say the four suspects, all of Columbia, should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
- Alqueze Jones, 19
- Deljuan Turner, 19
- Ja'shaun Barney, 18
- Deazes Turner, 21
In an update Wednesday, CPD said that officers and and detectives have been working "nonstop since the murder to identify those involved and bring them to justice."
Three Columbia men have already been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Deshon Houston.
Bryton Allen, 19, Jajuan Crockett, 21, and Damarkus Williams, 18, were each charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Each pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last week.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Dove Drive around 4:30 p.m. June 26. Police found Houston with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Video footage obtained from a nearby residence reportedly showed suspects shooting out two vehicles - a stolen white Ford Explorer and a gold Acura - as it drove by the victim, court documents said.
Police say Williams admitted to driving the Acura and that another person was shooting out the sunroof. It's not clear who was driving the Explorer.
The Explorer was later found after crashing in the 3800 block of West Gibbs Road. Witnesses told police they saw multiple people leave the scene, according to CPD's update Wednesday.
Allen, Crockett and Williams are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
Anyone with information related to the wanted suspects' locations or regarding the homicide should contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.