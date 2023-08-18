SEDALIA − Four people were arrested Thursday as a result of a human trafficking investigation by the Sedalia Police Department and state and federal officials.
Donald Reece, 62, of Sedalia; James Deer, 39, of Columbia; Tim Sinn, 44, of Versailles; and Keith Haslag, 51, of Sedalia, were arrested on charges of patronizing prostitution, according to a news release from the department.
Police say detectives used covert surveillance, undercover officers and electronic communications at an undisclosed location in the west side of Sedalia to collect evidence. The four suspects were located and arrested without incident.
The investigation was a joint operation by the Sedalia Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri Information Analysis Center, and Homeland Security Investigations and the Pettis County Prosecutor’s Office.
Charges were not filed as of Friday afternoon, and details of the arrest weren't immediately available.
Check back for updates to this developing story.