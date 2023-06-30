JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have requested assault charges for an 18-year-old man and three boys after they allegedly fired balls filled with gel or water downtown that hit pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.
Police identified the suspects Thursday after matching a sedan to descriptions obtained from witnesses and victims, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.
Police said the sedan's owner, the 18-year-old man, implicated himself and the three boys to the alleged assaults and property damage.
No one was hospitalized after being hit with the projectiles, police said.