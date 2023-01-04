JEFFERSON CITY − Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City Tuesday.
In a press release, Jefferson City police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. as an SUV turned in front of two vehicles near Horner Road.
The preliminary investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit showed that a Chevy Traverse was northbound on South Country Club Drive and attempted to make a left turn onto Horner Road. The other two cars, a Honda and Buick were both southbound on South Country Club Drive and the Traverse turned in front of both vehicles.
The driver of the Traverse had moderate injuries to his chest and his passenger sustained injuries to his right hip. Both were transported to St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance.
Traffic in the area was restricted for 45 minutes, according to the release.