JEFFERSON CITY − Four people were injured Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash on a tri-level overpass in Jefferson City.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of the Highway 54 east off ramp and Highway 50 west, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
An investigation found that a Nissan Rogue was traveling east on Highway 54 and took the off ramp to Highway 50 west, while a Saturn Ion was on the middle level of the tri-level, taking the ramp from Highway 50 east to Highway 54 east.
The Rogue failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Saturn, according to police.
The driver of the Rogue, a 37-year-old man from Sedalia, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
A 15-year-old passenger in the Saturn sustained moderate injuries to the top of her head and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, police said. Her parents, who were the driver and front seat passenger of the Saturn, also had minor injuries.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in the crash.
Traffic was restricted for approximately 40 minutes while police investigated and cleared the crash.