JEFFERSON CITY − Four people were arrested Wednesday following a string of burglaries and a car theft in Jefferson City.
Two women and two men, all from Jefferson City, were arrested on charges of felony stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud. Their names were not released by the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 10000 block of Old Highway 54 in Eugene in reference to a 911 hang-up call around 4:51 a.m.
Upon law enforcement's arrival, the homeowners said the call did not come from them. They then noticed one of their vehicles was missing, a news release said. The accidental 911 call was investigated, and deputies were able to identify the suspect who took the vehicle.
A second call of theft was reported around 5 a.m. in the 5000 block of Monticello Road. The victim reported their garage was broken into and their vehicle had been gone through. An amplifier and speakers were stolen, along with a credit card that was in the vehicle, according to the news release.
The victim found the credit card had been used at Break Time on Ellis Boulevard. Deputies reviewed security footage and recognized the suspect from previous encounters. The suspect was also affiliated with the phone number from the earlier accidental 911 call, according to the release.
Deputies later served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 1000 block of Madison Street. Numerous stolen items from multiple victims, within several jurisdictions, were recovered.
A 3-year-old child was located at the home. The child was turned over to the care of the Missouri Division of Family Services.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.