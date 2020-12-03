HOLTS SUMMIT- Four juvenile suspects have been arrested for the Nov. 25 vandalism of a Holts Summit Church.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism announced the arrests at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The four suspects were arrested Tuesday morning. The suspects range in age, from 14 to 16 years old. Chism said they are all from Holts Summit or Jefferson City areas. They were taken to a juvenile justice center in Columbia upon arrest.
The four suspects face burglary and property damage charges. Chism said they could face additional charges.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said they responded to fire alarms at the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
One KOMU 8 Reporter on the scene saw bullet holes in the doors, walls ripped apart, pews overturned, windows shattered and toilets smashed.
Chism said at this time, it is not related to a hate crime.
He also emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing and that arrests do not stop an investigation.
Chism also said the FBI continues to be in communication with the Sheriff's office.