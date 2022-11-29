COLUMBIA — Columbia police detained four juveniles Tuesday morning for involvement in an altercation at Battle High School, according to the police department.
In the tweet, CPD said officers responded at approximately 10:50 a.m. Columbia Public Schools Safety and Security staff determined the altercation was between several male students.
Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, confirmed this information and said the district cannot release individual student information as it is considered closed record by state law.
"SROs and administrators address the matter," Baumstark said.
School resource officers and CPS staff were able to resolve the conflict.