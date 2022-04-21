COLE COUNTY - Four juveniles were detained after a shots fired incident in Cole County on Wednesday night.
Cole County deputies responded to the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Drive at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after a victim said a male just fired a weapon at them.
Four juveniles then left the scene in a maroon Pontiac, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle was later located traveling east on Highway 50. The four juvenile suspects were detained and transported to the Juvenile Attention Center.
Two handguns were seized, one of which was stolen out of Jefferson City, according to a news release.
Because all of the suspects are juveniles, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said it is not releasing any more information on the incident at this time.