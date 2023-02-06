MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to juveniles recklessly driving a car Sunday night, according to the department.
Three juveniles, ranging from 13 to 15 years old, were reportedly chasing another juvenile with the car near the 1200 block of North Clark Street, MPSD said in a news release.
Officers attempted to stop the car, but the juveniles got out and started running on foot, according to the release.
MPSD and an Audrain County deputy later detained four juveniles in connection to the incident. The parents of the juveniles took custody of them from Callaway County.
The case will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office for various charges, according to MPSD.
There were no injuries reported from the incident.