COLUMBIA − Building four new homes in 10 days sounds impossible, but for Habitat for Humanity, it will soon become reality.
"This year, we were selected to be the Blitz build site for 2023, and that is so exciting because this organization has chosen us, our community, to bring their volunteers from all over the United States," Ashley Switzer, director of community outreach for Habitat for Humanity, said.
Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity was selected for the 2023 Blitz Home Builders, which consists of volunteers working to provide affordable housing in a community once a year.
"Once a year, they do a big Blitz Build where they build a large number of homes in one area," Switzer said. "So they choose an affiliate somewhere and their volunteers come once a year."
Typically, Habitat for Humanity is able to build five or six houses in a year. This number will double thanks to the partnership with Blitz Build.
"It's going to be wild, crazy, but that means that we get to partner with four additional families that we wouldn't have been able to without their help," Switzer said.
The construction for these homes will begin in September.
"It should be September 18 through the 29. Ten days of intensive building," Switzer said.
Habitat for Humanity has already started construction on its new subdivision, Boone Prairie, off of Brown Station Road in north Columbia.
"It is a little over 50 acres that will eventually have 143 Habitat homeowners living out there," Switzer said. "We have the first three families already living out there in their homes and have about five [homes] that are in various stages of construction."
Switzer says there are three key criteria to qualify: Need, willingness to partner, and willingness and ability to pay a zero-interest mortgage. Additionally, credit scores needs to be at least 600.
"It's based on how many people are in your home and how much money you make," Switzer said.
Habitat for Humanity also sells different home goods through donations to the organization.
"We get donations from people, annual grants throughout the city and we go through it and see what we can use, see what's fillable for a seller. And hopefully that money comes back and helps us build houses for the community," Bill Clark, team leader of Habitat for Humanity, said.
The affordable housing application can be found on the Habitat for Humanity website.