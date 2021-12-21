BOONE COUNTY — An additional four new outdoor warning sirens sites were added this year throughout Boone County, according to a press release from the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.
These sites were identified as geographic locations that had outdoor warning siren coverage gaps.
With these additions, it brings the total number of outdoor warning sirens in the county to 92.
The new outdoor warning siren sites were added to the existing warning system from a taxpayer approved sales tax passed in 2013.
Below is a list of the new outdoor warning siren locations:
- Bluebird Lane near Route N
- Olivet Road near Highway WW
- Bentwood Lane near Brushy Way
- Starla Road near Highway VV
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will sound the outdoor warning sirens in Boone County on its regularly scheduled test date of Jan. 5, 2022 at 12 p.m., weather permitting.