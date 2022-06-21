BOONE COUNTY − Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW at Olivet Road Monday afternoon.

The crash, which happened around 4:40 p.m., shut down the eastbound lane of the highway for about an hour.

According to a highway patrol crash report, Columbia resident Hanna Lee failed to yield while attempting to cross Route WW. 

A second vehicle, driven by Fulton resident Kalisha Ayuso, then struck the side of Lee's vehicle. Ayuso's vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane and struck a third vehicle, driven by Columbia resident Lowell Schoengarth, head-on.

Lee was taken to Boone Health by private vehicle for minor injuries. Ayuso and her passenger were taken to Columbia hospitals by ambulance for their moderate and minor injuries, respectively.

Schoengarth was also taken to Boone Health by ambulance for moderate injuries.

Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone Health EMS and MU Health Care EMS all responded to the scene.

