COLUMBIA — Four people have been transferred to the hospital after a dump truck and a minivan collided on Interstate 70 Drive NW.
The occupants of the passenger van, three children and one adult female, were all transported to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not taken to the hospital, a Columbia police officer told KOMU 8.
BREAKING: A dump truck has crashed on west bound I-70. One lane is open and traffic is moving slowly. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xYHem32O9q— Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) March 9, 2022
The crash was reported at 8:39 a.m. at mile marker 123.4 on the outer road, according to MoDOT's traveler information map. One westbound lane was blocked at the time of the crash.
CPD is beginning there investigation. Most of the fire crews have left the scene. Only one lane of traffic is opened west bound I-70. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/00Q7bJN7Po— Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) March 9, 2022
Both lanes of I-70 Drive NW reopened around 9:45 a.m. Traffic is still backed up near the Stadium Boulevard exit, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene.