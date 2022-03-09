COLUMBIA — Four people have been transferred to the hospital after a dump truck and a minivan collided on Interstate 70 Drive NW.

The occupants of the passenger van, three children and one adult female, were all transported to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not taken to the hospital, a Columbia police officer told KOMU 8.

The crash was reported at 8:39 a.m. at mile marker 123.4 on the outer road, according to MoDOT's traveler information map. One westbound lane was blocked at the time of the crash.

Both lanes of I-70 Drive NW reopened around 9:45 a.m. Traffic is still backed up near the Stadium Boulevard exit, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene.

