CAMDEN COUNTY - Four seniors are recovering after being injured in a golf cart crash Monday evening.
It happened at 6:30 p.m. on Carroll Road, five miles north of Lake Ozark, according to a crash report.
A Yamaha golf cart was traveling westbound and began to skid. The vehicle overturned and ejected four people. It then hit the road, crossed the center and ran off the left side, the report said.
Camden County ambulances transported four women, ages 67 to 72, to Lake Regional Hospital. Two of them had serious injuries. The others had moderate injuries.
The driver of the golf cart was not injured.