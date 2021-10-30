COLUMBIA - Four people have been taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Carter and South Providence intersection.
Extrication accident at Carter and South Providence. Two vehicles involved. 4 patient transported to University Hospital. @ColumbiaPD pic.twitter.com/4wD5MTRd86— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) October 31, 2021
According to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department, extrication was required at the scene.
The conditions of those taken to hospital is not yet known.