COLUMBIA - Four people have been taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Carter and South Providence intersection.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department, extrication was required at the scene.

The conditions of those taken to hospital is not yet known.

