MORGAN COUNTY − Four people, including two juveniles, are in custody, following property damage to a Morgan County church over the weekend.
The Morgan County Sheriff's office said it responded to Clearview Church on Highway E early Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.
Deputies found spent 9mm shell casings and "obvious damage to the church," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
"After further investigation, it was discovered that not less than 50 rounds from 9mm pistols had been fired into the church," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies learned that a church in Moniteau County, near Latham, also was vandalized.
Four suspects were identified and taken into custody. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center in Camdenton.
Deputies also arrested Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles. They're being held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.
Martin and Stauffer each face charges of first-degree property damage, armed criminal action and property damage motivated by discrimination. Martin faces an additional count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Three 9mm handguns, ammunition and a vehicle were seized after the arrests, according to the sheriff's office.
The Morgan County sheriff said an incident at a second church in Morgan County is also under investigation. He did not release details on that damage.
Martin and Stauffer are scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday.