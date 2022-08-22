COOPER COUNTY- Three juveniles and an 18-year-old male were seriously injured after a car crash occurred at Route AA and Round Hill Drive Sunday night.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10:30 p.m., Caden Pearcy, the 18-year-old driver, along with three other juveniles, were traveling north of the Route AA and Round Hill Drive intersection.
The crash happened when Pearcy failed to yield to traffic and entered the intersection, the report said. The other vehicle involved then crashed into Pearcy's vehicle, causing Pearcy's vehicle to overturn.
As a result of the crash, all three juveniles and Pearcy were transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. The report said they were all wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old female, was not injured.