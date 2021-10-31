PETTIS COUNTY − Six people, including five teenagers, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Saturday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sedalia resident Chantz Wheeler, 19, was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Highway 65, near Truckum Road, around 11:20 p.m. According to the report, he had four other teenage passengers in his car.
Wheeler attempted to cross Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a Buick Lesabre, driven by Windsor resident Kennith Howery, 54, according to the report.
After impact, both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
Wheeler and Howery were treated at the scene for minor injuries. They both were wearing seatbelts, according to the report. Both cars were totaled.
A 17-year-old female from Knob Noster was lifeflighted to University Medical Center for serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
A 16-year-old male from Syracuse and a 17-year-old female from Otterville were transported to University Medical Center via Pettis County Ambulance for serious injuries. It is unknown if they were wearing seatbelts.
Nineteen-year-old Alana Fletcher, also of Otterville, was also taken to University Medical Center via Pettis County Ambulance for serious injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt.