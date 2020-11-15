Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Fulton Event Center

FULTON - Four people were hospitalized after a shooting at Fulton Event Center late Saturday night, according to Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers.
Chief Myers said the four victims went to two different area hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
On the scene, officers found 30 to 40 shell casings in the area.
Neighbors close to the event center told KOMU 8 News they heard multiple shots fired and cars speeding off. A news release from the Fulton Police Department confirmed multiple people fled the scene when officers arrived.
The chief said officers were on the scene until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Callaway County Sheriff said its patrol deputies assisted in securing the scene. The sheriff department’s evidence technician also responded to help with processing.
The property owner told KOMU 8 he was notified about the shooting around 4 a.m. He said the event center was rented out from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for an 80th birthday party.
He said he watched the security footage back on Sunday and saw people leaving the building around 8:15 p.m. But, he said around 1:15 a.m., dozens of people came back to the property.
Kelly Mackley, a Fulton resident, said she heard police sirens around that time.
"This kind of stuff doesn't happen in Fulton all the time," Mackley said. "The past couple of weeks it has been, like there have been a lot of sirens in town. I just kind of brush them off as little stuff. Last night, I don't know, there was a different feeling to it. It felt odd that they were there that late and that close to our house."
According to the police chief, no arrests have been made at this time.
