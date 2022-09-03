MORGAN COUNTY — A Jeep Wrangler was overturned Saturday at 3:10 p.m., killing a four-year-old and injuring two others. The vehicle was travelling southbound on Route W past the Marvin cutoff.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin of Rocky Mount, drove off of the right side of the road, striking a sign before overturning and totalling the vehicle.
Lunnin was also traveling with two boys, ages four and seven. The four-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home. While Lunnin and the seven-year-old were injured, they refused medical attention at the scene.
According to the crash report, the four-year-old was not riding in an age-appropriate car seat. This is Troop F's third fatality of the month.