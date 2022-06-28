CHARITON COUNTY − The death toll from Monday's Amtrak crash in Chariton County is now at four, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP Troop B said three of the fatalities were passengers on the train and the other was the driver of a dump truck.

One of the passengers died at University Hospital in Columbia Monday night.

>> Updated information from the Amtrak train crash in Chariton County on June 27, 2022. @NTSB pic.twitter.com/eZXKSzr8pF — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 28, 2022

Troop B said approximately 150 people were transported to 10 area hospitals for minor to serious injuries.

University Hospital treated 18 patients from Monday's crash. It said nine patients remain in the hospital as of noon Tuesday.

MU Health Care has now cared for 18 patients from Monday’s Amtrak crash. Nine patients remain in the hospital. Eight have been released. One patient suffered fatal injuries. — MU Health Care (@muhealth) June 28, 2022

Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall said it received 12 patients, and as of noon Tuesday, three patients remain in the hospital.

The crash occurred when an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4 collided with a dump truck "that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon," around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are currently in Chariton County. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said they will try to determine how the train slammed into the truck. NTSB is expected to hold a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. It will be available to stream on KOMU.com.

Check back for updates on this developing story.