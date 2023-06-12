COLUMBIA - A defendant accused of hazing Danny Santulli at the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at MU pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor Monday morning as part of a plea deal.

Samuel Gandhi, 22, was sentenced to one year in jail for the misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor. His sentence was suspended as part of the plea deal.

Gandhi will serve 15 days of shock detention in the Boone County Jail and two years of unsupervised probation. He must perform 100 hours of community service, as well as participate in a victim impact panel and complete an in-person drug and alcohol education program.

Gandhi was originally charged with hazing – life endangerment, a class D felony, in connection to the 2021 October fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.

Gandhi is the fourth defendant in this case to plead guilty, after Harrison Reichman, Alec Wetzler and Thomas Shultz.

Reichman pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor, Wetzler pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor — a misdemeanor — and Shultz pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

A total of 11 men were charged in the case. Three defendants, Ryan Delanty, Samuel Lane and Samuel Morrison, will each face a jury trial in December. Two other defendants, John O'Neill and Benjamin Parres, will each face a jury trial in January 2024.