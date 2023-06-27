MID-MISSOURI − Fourth of July is just a week away. KOMU 8 has compiled a list of events happening around mid-Missouri for family fun and celebration.
Columbia's Fire in the Sky Celebration
The city of Columbia's annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park. The festivities include kids activities, food trucks and live music.
Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. and will be set to music simulcast on KBXR 102.3.
Go COMO will provide a shuttle from 5 until 11 p.m. to and from the following city parking garages to Stephens Lake Park: Fifth and Walnut, Eighth and Walnut, Eighth and Cherry, Tenth and Cherry, Sixth and Cherry, and Short Street.
Passengers will be able to track the position of the shuttles using the free DoubleMap app.
Jefferson City's Salute to America
The Freedom Fun Run 5k will begin at 8 a.m. Registration closes June 27 but the public is encouraged to cheer on runners on the 5k route, which can be found here.
From 9 a.m. until noon, the Mid-MO Old Car Club's classic car show can be found on West Capitol Avenue, on the north side of the Missouri State Capitol.
A parade will start at 9 a.m. This year's theme is American Movies. The route can be found here.
A community 10-mile bike ride will begin as part of the parade. It will end at the Salute to America Beer Garden.
An opening ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Capitol Main Stage. Various musical groups will play on the stage throughout the day.
A beer garden will open at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Central Bank on High Street. Various musical groups will play in the garden throughout the day.
A kids zone will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadway, where kids can enjoy inflatables, crafts, yard games, face painting and more.
Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. over the Missouri River.
Ashland's 4th of July Parade
The parade, hosted by Ashland Betterment Coalition, will begin at 9 a.m. at Southern Boone Elementary School's parking lot and will travel up Henry Clay Boulevard. It will go around the roundabout and exit left on East Broadway. It will then make a left on South Main Street and end back in the school parking lot.
Boonville's 4th of July Fireworks
Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a fireworks show at the Cooper County Fairgrounds.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark. Concessions will be available.
Moberly's 4th of July Extravaganza
Moberly Parks and Recreation's 4th of July celebration will held at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex. Family activities will take place from noon to 4 p.m., and musical entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark, around 9:35 p.m.
Marshall's Fireworks Display
Marshall's Chamber of Commerce will host a fireworks display at Indian Foothills Park. Music will start at 8 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk.
Holts Summit's Annual Fireworks Festival
The city of Holts Summit's annual Fireworks Festival will take place on Friday, June 30. Gates open to Greenway Park at 5 p.m., with live music and a beer garden open until dusk. Fireworks will start at dusk.