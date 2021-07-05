COLUMBIA − With fireworks and barbeques wrapping up another Fourth of July weekend, many motorists are hitting the road or flying back home Monday.
According to TSA, close to 6 million people traveled via air this weekend across America.
Last year the number of travelers reached just short of 2 million, while in 2019, the number was over 7 million.
Some passengers who passed through the Columbia Regional Airport said they are still very frustrated that American Airlines has either canceled or delayed multiple flights throughout the nation.
Back on Highway 63, travelers such as Jacob Johnson were dealing with some traffic issues coming from Lake of the Ozarks while traveling back to his home in Iowa. He said it took his family over an hour to get out of the area.
“It was busy,” Johnson said. “Today, after the Fourth, it seemed like people were taking off and the roads really started to pick-up.”
For businesses like the Break Time in Deer Park, a lot of customers have come and gone throughout the weekend - which isn't exactly an issue for the gas station.
Assistant store manager William Krueger says he was impressed by the steady flow of traffic coming into his station.
“It’s been pretty steady all weekend really,” Krueger said. “I thought it would kind of die down, but it’s been pretty steady all weekend.”
Traffic during holiday weekends are usually the busiest times for people to be using the roadways.
According to AAA, more than 47.7 million people were estimated to travel within the three-day weekend.