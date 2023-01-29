COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications.
The program was created to ensure schools take proactive steps that lead to student success. It focuses on data to confirm the effectiveness of teaching used in the classroom. The school earned it by submitting sample agendas, videos and teacher surveys.
Dr. Eryca Neville, the Director of Alternative Education at Columbia Public Schools, said the high school has been working toward this distinction for over a year.
“Level 2 was looking at effective instruction in every classroom,” Neville said. “It was a pretty intense process to triangulate as much data as possible to see what is happening within the classrooms in Douglass High School.”
The high school is a Columbia Public School small school alternative. According to Neville, a small school alternative means different things to different people.
“I think people thought that this was the space to just drop anybody with major discipline issues, and we take our fair share of kids that need more structure,” Neville said. “Tier One instruction is what you give to about 80% of [students]. Tier Two instruction is the kids that need interventions in some way above what you do in the norm. And, then Tier Three are about 5% of students that need extra support that are beyond really what should happen in an academic environment.”
While some students might need extra help, Neville makes it clear that the school does not lower the quality of education.
“When people hear the word alternative school, they assume that the level of instruction and the quality of education has been compromised,” Neville said. “We have proved that this is not the case.”
To meet students where they are without compromising learning, teachers try unique, hands-on methods to re-engage students.
“We’re here to re-engage them in learning because a lot of our kids have a lot of other struggles outside of the classroom,” Neville said. “They are here to get their high school equivalency or high school diplomas completed, and then [we] give them a productive post-secondary plan.”
Neville said through the process she has gained confidence in her staff. She said she thinks she has one of the best teaching staffs in the state.
“I’ll put my teachers up against anyone,” Neville said. “They are dedicated, they are committed, they are professional and they are very, very, very well versed, and really are experts in their practice. I have a couple of state teachers of the year. [And] I've got at least one faculty [member] that is International Baccalaureate certified.”
Laura Zinszer, a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School, said the award has given faculty confidence.
“I’m really proud of the fact that we’ve been able to have the Marzano award,” Zinszer said. “It’s changed our dynamic of all of the teachers working together for student success. [It’s] really been magnified with this award.”
While many schools in the country are struggling with pandemic related education losses in students, Neville said Frederick Douglass High School had a different pandemic experience than other schools.
“During that time, we made sure that our kids had access to all of our educational resources via OneNote,” Neville said. “We kept in touch with them, kind of informally, to get to know [them] using other social media platforms. And, our kids were expected to Zoom in four days a week, just like they were supposed to attend school.”
On Wednesdays, teachers and staff worked on professional development where they learned how to effectively teach online.
“[Teachers] had to do breakout rooms and do individualized tutoring within those breakout rooms and then pop [students] back in the room when they were ready to go,” Neville said. “So, that’s the model that we continue to work with even now.”
She said the pandemic really honed teaching skills.
“We brought that level of expertise back when we were coming back into the classrooms to continue working with our kids,” Neville said.
Zinszer agrees with this sentiment.
“It was challenging,” Zinszer said. “But, then, now if I have students who are sick, or they have to be home for whatever reason, I can adapt my lessons so they can be successful back at home, and then come back into the classroom and understand what we’re doing.”
Zinszer said before and after the pandemic, student needs have always been a priority.
“We’ve always been focused here in this building in identifying student needs, and then finding ways to address each student individually,” Zinszer said. “So, that’s a big part of the Marzano successes that we’ve been able to do that.”