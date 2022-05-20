COLUMBIA − Graduation kicked off Friday morning with 72 students from Fredrick Douglass High School making their way across stage and getting diplomas at Jesse Auditorium.
There are about 1,300 students graduating from Columbia Public Schools on Friday and Saturday.
The Fredrick Douglass High School class of 2022 receives their diplomas in the Jesse Auditorium. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/c0nVlLkJle— Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) May 20, 2022
Students from Fredrick Douglass High School danced their way both in and out of Jesse Hall after achieving an impressive milestone: being the first graduating class to fully endure the full effects of the pandemic.
Multiple seniors at Fredrick Douglass described their experience of going to school through the pandemic as "difficult," "confusing and hard," "chaotic" and "unique."
One senior, Christian Tyler, described his experience dealing with the pandemic as a student as "very, very hard."
"It's been a struggle," Tyler said. "Being a student who's trying to graduate like I was, it's kind of hard to balance not being able to go to school."
One senior from Uganda, Mutesi Alphonsina, said her experience of high school in America was "so, so good."
"The teachers are so good and they help us very well," Alphonsina said.
Randall Stodghill described his experience as difficult.
"Because a lot of it was virtual instead of actually interacting," Stodghill said. "So it was different. Yeah, just something I'm not really used to but I had to push through."
He added that he's looking forward to living life and being independent.
Randall's mother who is also a CPS teacher, Jasmine Bourdeau Stodghill, said keeping him on the right track was necessary.
"I already knew that it was going to be challenging for a lot of our students," Bourdeau Stodghill said. "So we just made sure that we had his iPad charged up and ready to go when we could wake him up for class and motivate him."
Another parent, Adrian Williams, has had two children graduate from Douglass.
"It was hard to get through as far as the pushing the student, for my children to want to continue as far as online learning," Williams said.
Battle will graduate 347 students Friday at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Rock Bridge will graduate 467 students Friday at 11 a.m. at Mizzou Arena, and Hickman will graduate 438 student Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
KOMU 8 congratulates the class of 2022 on this milestone in their young lives.