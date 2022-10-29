COLUMBIA - STEM Cubs, a free day-long camp open to local elementary and middle school students, is designed to inspire students to appreciate science, learning and discovery.
“In one sentence, I would say the goal of STEM clubs is to make STEM engagement and STEM learning fun for any kid at any level at any age,” said Jenn Brown, the University of Missouri’s Director of Access and Outreach Initiatives.
The program comes as concerns rise over pandemic-related education losses. According to The National Assessment of Educational Progress, fourth and eighth grade students in Missouri saw a “significant decrease” in math and reading scores on state tests since 2019. This mirrors a nationwide trend – math scores saw their largest decrease ever and reading scores dropped to 1992 levels.
While Brown can’t say for sure whether the STEM Cubs program will help get students back on track, she said she hopes the camp will make a difference.
“I definitely hope the impact is that we increase the opportunities for K-8 students to continue engaging in STEM and to continue finding enrichment activities and opportunities to learn,” Brown said. “I have zero statistical information that would say we're closing the gap. But, I would hope that our programming would impact where the students are now and where they continue to go as the academic year goes.”
Student volunteer Strider Bono said he signed up for the program to help inspire the next generation of scientists. He hopes the program will also teach critical thinking, a skill he said was lost during the pandemic.
“During the pandemic, a lot of critical thinking skills I feel went down when they started teaching on Zoom,” Bono said. “I know for me, I was in high school when the pandemic hit so we didn't have to think as much, we could just Google all the answers. So, we couldn't critical think. That's what this [program] does. It allows for thinking on the fly.”
Student volunteer Kendall Feist said the exposure that the students get to STEM related fields is invaluable.
“A lot of kids, especially younger kids don't hear about engineering until they're older,” Feist said. “Introducing them to engineering at a younger age… will hopefully make them interested in going to college for [engineering], or getting involved with that in high school.”
Feist said he wishes he had similar opportunities when he was in elementary school.
“The closest thing I had [to this] was when I was in high school,” Feist said. “We had robotics. But, I know a lot of schools don't even have that… I definitely wish I could have done stuff like this in elementary school.”
Brown said the rewarding aspect of the program makes coordinating it worthwhile.
“It's one of my favorite programs,” Brown said. "Seeing kindergarteners, really excited about astronomy, or DNA strands, or even being able to say the word ‘double helix’ and kind of know what they're talking about, is quite possibly one of the most exciting things for me.”
She also said the program has benefits beyond educating students on STEM fields.
“It's also really exciting, not just because they're coming for a program on STEM, but because they feel comfortable at the university,” Brown said. “They feel like they belong here.”
The next event will be in the spring. Brown suggests parents apply four to six weeks ahead of the program date.