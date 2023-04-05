MOBERLY − To celebrate National Public Health Week, the Randolph County Health Department will hold its first ever Public Health Week celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Randolph County Health Department is partnering with Little Dixie Regional Libraries, MU's Randolph County Extension, First Chance for Children, Moberly Parks and Recreation and Boone Health to host the event.
Sharon Whisenand, the administrator at the health department, said in order for her organization to be successful, they rely on community partners.
"We have our Parks and Rec department, MU extension, our library, First Chance for Children out of Columbia is coming to distribute some diapers, Boone Health will be here to do some skin cancer screenings," Whisenand said.
Because it is National Public Health Week, Whisenand said the health department wanted to make the community aware of what it does and offers.
"We decided that this week is a week of recognition for us. We would do an event and invite the community and some of our community partners to come just learn more about what we do and have some fun activities out there," Whisenand said.
The free event includes activities like diaper giveaways, car seat checks and skin cancer screenings.
Whisenand said participants were required to register for the free skin cancer screening.
"Boone Hospital has a van that they'll bring in. It's a mobile doctor's office pretty much," Whisenand said. "They were able to get some skin cancer screenings done for people. It's really exciting and we're hoping to have them back in our community."
Whisenand said it's important to raise awareness of what local health departments do as many rural health care services have closed.
"So many people don't realize the services they can get at their local health department," Whisenand said. "It's just to bring awareness to that and yes provide another healthcare access to people."
She said she's hoping to able to continue to provide services in the future to help the community.
The health department is located at 1319 U.S. Highway 24, Suite A, in Moberly.