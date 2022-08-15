COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic is offering free legal consultations to veterans regarding their Veterans Affairs disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA healthcare at an all-day event on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The event is being held through the clinic's Tigers for Troops program and will also include lunch, as well as free fishing and golfing at the Capital Bluffs Event Center in Jefferson City, located at 1616 Oilwell Road.
Appointment registration can be made here or by phone at 573-882-5733. The deadline for registration is Sept. 13 at noon.
The event is being sponsored by Commerce Bank, Veterans United and Shelter Insurance.