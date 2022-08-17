COLUMBIA − If you frequent the downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location, you may notice its free parking lot is closed.
The only options for parking are currently street meter parking or parking at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage located across the street from the post office.
"The problem is you need to park too far away from the here. It's not necessary when you have the parking lot free," Gilberto Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez visits the post office twice a week.
"Sometimes I carry [a] box and sometimes I need to park in the front. And it's a little hard to hold the box and bring it to here. Too far away," Rodriguez said.
Another resident says the parking around the post office is very limited.
"And I'm not a very good parallel parker," Patti Sears said with a laugh. "And then to find parking meters, I think I just fed money into the person [person's meter] behind me."
The reason for the parking lot's closure is modifications to the post office's building, according to Mark Inglett, the strategic communications specialist for the USPS.
"So unfortunately, we're not taking any chances. We blocked off that lot," Inglett said.
The reason for the repairs is somewhat unclear.
"There's no structural issues with the building that I'm aware of," Inglett said. "We'll follow up to make sure. But we would never put anybody at risk if there were structural damage to that facility. So I believe the wall is just being repaired and modified to ensure that it's good for the upcoming winter season."
The lot will be closed until Oct. 1, at the latest.
The post office put a sign on their door letting people know of alternative locations. A copy of the sign was provided by Inglett:
"We're going to much rather side on safety and make sure there's no issues with people coming in the lot," Inglett said. "So we don't want to create any inconveniences for anybody at all. That's why we've placed that signage to make sure that folks are aware, there's other locations that they can be serviced at. And again, we apologize for any inconvenience."
Sears said she believes there should have other parking arrangements made.
"I don't think it's right ... Maybe even in the parking structure across the way, block off some area, but then you'd need to walk," Sears said.
Inglett said the postmaster for the downtown location has reached out to the city of Columbia regarding the parking situation.
There are two other post office locations in Columbia, including at the Columbia Mall and Commerce Bank on Sandman Lane.