COLUMBIA - One thousand Missouri cats and dogs can be the lucky recipients of a free vaccine, courtesy of a partnership between Petco Love and Pet Wellness Alliance.
As part of a national initiative to distribute 1 million vaccines to family pets in need, Petco Love has given away 1,000 vaccines to Columbia's Pet Wellness Alliance, according to a press release.
Vaccines will be distributed by appointment at Pet Wellness Alliance, located at 611 Big Bear Boulevard, Suite A, which can be made online here. Vaccines distributed through this initiative will be DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline, and there are no income or residency requirements.
"Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost and make our community a healthier place for pets,” Abbie Knudsen, DVM, said. "Pet Wellness Alliance is committed to providing affordable veterinary care services and empowering families to provide for the pets they love."
Knudsen adds that they have 250 vaccines for cats and 750 vaccines for dogs. The aim of Pet Wellness Alliance is to use up all 1,000 vaccines through this initiative. Examples of available vaccines at Pet Wellness Alliance include those that prevent deadly diseases such as panleukopenia in cats and parvovirus and distemper in dogs.
"It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented," Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president, said. "By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these life-saving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease."
The most prevalent deadly diseases for pets are preventable with a vaccine, but an estimated 30% of pet owners go without annual veterinarian visits for preventative care, according to the alliance. They feel as though it is their job to lower these statistics.