COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation and the Roots N Blues Festival are offering a limited number of 2021 weekend passes to certain Columbia residents free of charge.
The passes are available to residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level, and recipients will be selected by random in a drawing by Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Households can register for vouchers online, via telephone by calling Columbia Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460, or in person at the Columbia Parks and Recreation office.
Registrations will be accepted Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 16. Ticket recipients can expect to be notified by Tuesday, Sept. 21.
There is a limit of four passes per household, and children 14 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult.
Vouchers must be exchanged for admission wristbands on-site with photo ID at the Roots N Blues Box office at Stephens Lake Park during box office hours.
Event organizers are requiring either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 10, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the individual's first day of entry.