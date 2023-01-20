COLUMBIA - Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level can receive complimentary tickets to the True/False Film Fest this year.
The Ragtag Film Society in coordination with Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering a limited number of pairs of classic passes, the organizations said in a news release.
Residents can register for passes until Friday, Feb. 3, though registration does not guarantee the resident will receive a pair of passes. Columbia Parks and Recreation will select recipients at random in a drawing.
Residents can register online through the 2023 True/False Film Fest Community Pass Entry Form, or by calling 573-874-7460 or visiting Columbia Parks and Recreation during its regular business hours at 1 S. Seventh Street. Residents must be over 18 to apply, according to the news release.
Winners can expect to be notified by Feb. 8, the news release said.
Pass recipients must pick up their passes from the True/False Film Fest Box Office at Sager Reeves Gallery.
"We are excited to offer this option to community members who are unable to join us due to financial restrictions," Ragtag Film Society and Columbia Parks and Recreation said in the news release.