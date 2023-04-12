FULTON - James Bayless was once in addiction recovery. Now he's saving lives of Missourians as the founder and sober housing provider of Fresh Start Sober Living Programs.
"I'm a person in long-term recovery," he said. "I wanted to help people like myself that have struggled with homelessness, substance use, and sometimes mental disorders."
Fresh Start provides assistance to those in addiction recovery. It provides housing and recovery support. They use a social model to help those with substance use disorder. They provide basic services like employment help and furthering their goals while they get back on their feet.
It gets its funding through a combination of grants from the state, self-pay systems, donations, and private funding.
It has roughly 20 properties that serve about 100 people at this time. In this social model, these residents blend into their communities.
With properties all around Columbia, demand for housing has risen. Fresh Start recently opened two newly renovated homes in Fulton for those in its program.
Tim Anderson was once in recovery and now is giving back to the community through his work with Fresh Start. He was putting the finishing touches on the newly renovated women's home Wednesday afternoon.
"It's great to help people that have been where I've been," Anderson said. "It's good to provide a safe place where they can stay clean."
Anderson also said he is glad Fresh Start is expanding to communities that need the help.
"It's needed around these parts," he said.
Trevor Ridgeway moved into the new men's home this week and expressed emotional gratitude for the impact Fresh Start is having on his life.
"I'm kind of speechless," he said. "Being happy with a new pair of socks and a roof over my head, it's a lot to take in. It's changing my life and I couldn't be more grateful."
Bayless said he is focused on what's in front of him and is not yet concerned about further expansion at this time.
"We'll see where God leads us down the road, but for now, we're just trying to make sure we can serve the population that's directly in front of us to the degree they deserve," Bayless said.