5:25 p.m.: One week down- CPS reports 40.8 14-day case rate per 10,000 people
Columbia Public Schools elementary students went back to the classroom this week, while the district started with a 40.2 14-day case rate per 10,000 people.
CPS reported a 40.8 14-day case rate per 10,000 people Friday, only a .6 increase.
As of Friday, there are six positive staff cases in the district, and 37 are in quarantine.
4:50 p.m.: Callaway County reports 43 new cases, issues public health notice
Callaway county reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 146.
Separately, the county reports 130 active cases in the Department of Corrections and 1 active case at the Fulton State Hospital.
The Callaway County Public Health Department also issued a notice that anyone who attended the CORNHOLE Tournament at the Fulton VFW on October 17th should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. A "person or persons" who attended the event have tested positive for the virus.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Callaway County is 22.07.
4:45 p.m.: Boone County reports 83 new cases
Boone County reported 83 new cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 370.
The county reports that 81 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. 28 of those individuals are in the ICU, 12 of which are currently on ventilators.
Boone County recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases today, October 23. There have been 5,849 total cases in the county, with 370 of those being active. For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/E2jLWnmtKJ pic.twitter.com/9NDWosRRjm— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 23, 2020
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Boone County is 49.86.
3:45 p.m.: DHSS offers free testing weekly across Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday that free COVID-19 testing would be offered at various sites across the state on a weekly basis.
Testing will be available at these locations:
- Columbia, Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 26), Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road
- Branson, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 27) ,Cox Health, 121 Cahill Rd
- St. Louis City, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (beginning November 3), Affinia Healthcare, 3930 S. Broadway
- Cape Girardeau, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29), Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive
- Lee’s Summit/Jackson County, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29), 616 NE Douglas
Those who want to be tested should first register on this website. Results are expected to take 3 to 5 days.
12:10 p.m.: Jefferson City adjusts traditional Halloween events
The Jefferson City Police Department created an outside Halloween event this year to keep families safe and having fun.
The Haunted Alley, will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Members of the police department and Explorer Post will hand out treats to people driving by.
12 p.m.: Boone County Health Department recommends keeping hands clean during Halloween
The Columbia/ Boone County Health Department guided parents in a Twitter post to focus on keeping kids hands clean during Halloween this year.
The department said it is not necessary for parents to disinfect candy wrappers before kids touch them.
Who else is excited for Halloween candy? 🙋♀️🙋🏾♂️🙋♂️🙋🏿♀️ Halloween may look a little different this year in order to stay COVID Aware. Disinfecting all candy packaging is not necessary, but be sure to sanitize or wash your hands before digging into that candy haul! pic.twitter.com/Xilw6L2Jyi— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 23, 2020
Instead, the department recommends parents bring hand sanitizer while trick or treating and encourage kids to use it before eating any candy.
11:45 a.m.: Department of Mental Health confirms no outbreak at Fulton State Hospital
The Department of Mental Health reported that the Fulton State Hospital did not have an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.
This comes after the Callaway County Health Department excluded both the Fulton State Hospital and the Department of Correction's Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.
"Due to recent increases in their numbers, we felt that it was skewing the numbers for the general public," Sharon Lynch, of the Callaway County Health Department, said.
According to the Department of Mental Health, as of Friday early afternoon, there are 14 staff members who currently have COVID-19. That is 14 out of the 47 total staff members.
10:20 a.m.: Columbia church to host free COVID-19 testing Monday
The Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road, will host free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The tests are administered by the state and the Missouri National Guard.
There will be free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Oct. 26 at Memorial Baptist Church in Columbia from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can register at https://t.co/XAK3mt0hVC pic.twitter.com/4nLjWhgiLJ— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 23, 2020
Registration is required to attend. You must also be a Missouri resident.
8 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,811 new cases in last 24 hours
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, 1,811 new cases were added in the last 24 hours. This brings the total to 164,534 cases.
Missouri added 31 deaths over the last 24 hours. This brings the total to 2,688 deaths in Missouri since the start of the pandemic.