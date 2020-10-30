As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Friday, Oct. 30 will become available below:
7 p.m.: Southern Boone Elementary and Primary schools switch to virtual learning
Southern Boone Elementary will switch to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6 due to three positive cases and just under 50 students in quarantine.
According to a note sent to parents, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services determined through contact tracing that there were 30 students in the primary school and five staff members who had to quarantine. There were two students who tested positive.
On Friday, the school was notified of an additional positive student case in the elementary school, causing an additional 19 students and five staff members to quarantine due to exposure.
Southern Boone School District Superintendent Chris Felmlee stated in the note that the best interest of the students would be to close the two schools for a week. The preschool will also be closed for the week.
5:50pm: Cole County reports 72 new cases
Cole County reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 350.
The county has reported 2,831 total cases and 11 deaths in 2020. Additionally, the county has reported 153 cases and 9 deaths in long term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 61.43.
5:30 p.m.: Callaway County adds 85 cases in 48 hours
Callaway County has reported 85 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 399.
190 of the active cases in the state are within the community, while 207 are within the Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital. The county has seen 1,351 cases overall since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 29.71.
4:45 p.m.: Boone County adds 81 new cases
The Columbia and Boone County Public Health Department reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 449.
Boone County recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases today, October 30. There have been 6,255 total cases in the county to date, with 449 of those being active. For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/E2jLWnmtKJ pic.twitter.com/EuKK14VTUQ— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 30, 2020
Boone County has reported 6,255 cases and 16 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 49.43.
2 p.m.: New Franklin R-1 School moves to virtual learning, over 80 students in quarantine
New Franklin R-1 students will begin virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 2 due a shortage of substitute teachers.
Students will return to in-seat learning Monday, Nov. 16.
According to New Franklin R-1 School District Superintendent Brian Cordel, the district has 81 quarantined students and four active student cases. There are also 10 quarantined staff members and four active staff cases.
The district's letter to parents said it's been very difficult to find substitutes to cover the number of absent staff because of illness, quarantined or watching family that has been quarantined.
"We aren't necessarily going virtual because of the number of positive COVID cases, but it was really because of the number of students and in particular the number of staff that were being quarantined because of being in close contact with a positive case," Cordel said.
All students will be instructed Friday to take all essential school materials home Friday to begin online instruction on Monday.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be made available during the two week absence.
Regarding sports, if teams or players are not quarantined, then the district will still allow for practices and games.
12:30 p.m.: MU reports 22 new COVID-19 student cases
The University of Missouri is reporting 22 new student COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of student cases is now 1,917 since Aug. 19, 2020. Three cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, there has been a net increase of 19 active COVID-19 cases among students.
There are currently seven active cases among faculty members and 12 active cases among MU staff members. There is one active case from a UM System staff member.
11:30 a.m.: Cole County R-V School District switches to online learning
The Cole County R-V School District will switch to online learning starting Friday, Oct. 30 and will return Nov. 16, unless circumstances change.
The district states staffing shortages as the reason to moving to virtual learning.
On Monday, the district announced grades 7 through 12 switched to online learning, with a return date of Nov. 9.
Breakfasts and lunches will be provided to families upon request, by pickup only. The district said to call Nina Kilson at (573) 498-4023 or email nina.kilson@coler5.us. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Oct. 30 at noon.
The district's Performing Arts Center will still serve as a polling place on Tuesday.
9 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,507 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,507 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 180,200.
The state also reported 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 2,925.
In the last seven days there have been 13,158 positive cases of the virus. The single day average now stands at 1,880.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests, and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 13% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 26% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.