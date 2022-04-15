COLE COUNTY- A crash on westbound Highway 54 near Route D Friday morning sent two Eldon citizens to the hospital, and one of them is in serious condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A crash report said the driver of a 2016 Jeep Compass failed to yield to a 2021 Ram 1500 as it was entering the highway.
The truck, driven by Steven L Jackson, collided with the jeep, driven by William Davenport, the report said.
Davenport, 71, sustained moderate injuries while his wife Karen Davenport, 65, suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to the University Hospital via an ambulance
Both Davenports were wearing seatbelts, while Jackson was not, according to the report.
Davenport's jeep was totaled, while Jackson's truck suffered intensive damage.