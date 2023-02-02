COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia "Ginger" Davis.
Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. She was found with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.
Although her death was determined a homicide, CPD has yet to identify a suspect.
Davis was a member of the Booneslick Trail Quilter's Guild at the time of her death.
Quilter Linda Karns remembers her fondly.
"I knew her for two or three years," Karns said. "I had a lot of conversations with Ginger. I remember her as a very sweet woman. She was very friendly and creative."
She also mentioned that Davis had a condition which limited her mobility. Often, she said Davis would use a cane or wheelchair to get around.
Davis had no children and lived alone.
Karns wondered if her house being close the highway could have presented an opportunity to the murderer.
"The speculation among ourselves was that maybe someone had just come off the highway because we couldn't imagine anybody who would have any ill feelings towards her," Karns said. "She was just completely a good person."
It was not immediately clear why CPD has reopened the case.
Karns said she hopes justice is served but has to question whether it was an isolated incident.
"It does make you wonder if somebody could do that sort of thing, what else they might have done in those 30 years," Karns said.
CPD has asked anyone with information related to the case to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at 573-874-7409 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.