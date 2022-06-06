COLUMBIA - After receiving word that Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died Saturday morning, there has been an outpour of love, grief and sadness from loved ones, colleagues and friends who knew him.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said no foul play is suspected.
Knight was Boone County’s prosecuting attorney for the last 15 years.
In a press release, the Boone County Commission said they "are deeply saddened by the death of our long time colleague, Dan Knight."
"His dedication to his profession and his passionate advocacy were unparalleled," the statement read. "His loss will be felt by many, including his colleagues in the courthouse and the law enforcement community."
During that time, he worked with multiple attorneys, including David Tyson Smith, a local legislator who owns his own firm, Smith & Parnell LLC in downtown Columbia.
“Dan's very humble,” Smith said. “And he's a loving guy. You know, I always felt like he was a friend.”
Smith said while he is not super knowledgeable about all the facts of Knight’s case, he can certainly speak to the demands of jobs like he and Knight’s.
“I can tell you being elected as an elected official, there's a pressure sometimes just because, you know, we're human,” Smith said. “And, you know, we live in it, especially with social media, you live in this culture where, you know, sometimes people don't really let you be human.”
Laura McHugh, a novelist based in Columbia, said Knight's humanity is what made him stand apart as an attorney.
“He cared so deeply about his cases and was incredibly meticulous, dedicated and passionate about making sure justice was served,” McHugh said.
McHugh met Knight six months ago when he reached out to her about working on a writing project together. McHugh said as a result, the two of them began talking on the phone and meeting up to discuss the Joseph Elledge murder case, one of Knight's most recent cases. Elledge was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji.
“He worked tirelessly to secure a conviction in Mengqi Ji's case, pushing for extensive searches for her body and then preparing for a difficult 'no body' murder trial, though her remains were ultimately discovered before the trial began,” McHugh said. “He wanted Mengqi's story to be told, and he did not want to profit from it -- he wanted any proceeds from writing her story to go to Mengqi's surviving daughter.”
Both Smith and McHugh expressed a similar sentiment of being shocked about Knight’s death.
“It's really kind of surreal,” Smith said.
McHugh said despite the shocking nature of his death, he leaves a noteworthy legacy behind.
“He was a tireless, exceptional and passionate advocate for justice,” McHugh said.
In a statement, Gov. Mike Parson's office said he has not made a decision as to whether or not he will appoint a new prosecuting attorney before the next election.